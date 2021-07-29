argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $307.50

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $307.50, but opened at $294.90. argenx shares last traded at $299.21, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.07.

Get argenx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 45.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.