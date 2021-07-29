Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $68.69

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $66.94. Ares Management shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 798 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

