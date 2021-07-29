Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 330,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

