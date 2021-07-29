Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $385.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.72 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.