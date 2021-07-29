Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

ASC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

