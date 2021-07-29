Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

