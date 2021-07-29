Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $69.00. 14,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 367,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

