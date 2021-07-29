Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 514,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,153. The company has a market cap of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

