AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,324 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,921 shares of company stock worth $2,320,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.