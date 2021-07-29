AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

