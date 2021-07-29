AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,697 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.74 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $536.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.