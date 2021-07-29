AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,558 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

