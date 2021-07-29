AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

H opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

