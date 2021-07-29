AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Avid Technology by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 803,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 98,646 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $44,440,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,103. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.