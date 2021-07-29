AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $211,897,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.