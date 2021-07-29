Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $163.58.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

