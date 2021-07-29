AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.05. 315,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.