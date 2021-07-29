Applied Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 43,809 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.73. 88,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

