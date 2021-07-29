Applied Capital LLC Invests $479,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $201.00. 35,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,383. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.