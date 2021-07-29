Applied Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 173,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

