Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

