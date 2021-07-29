Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $185.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.71 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

