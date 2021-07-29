Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $93.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.