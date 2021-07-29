Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.