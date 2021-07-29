APENFT Achieves Market Cap of $43.75 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $43.75 million and $69.51 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.