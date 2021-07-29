Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.36

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

