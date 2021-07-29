Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

AON opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

