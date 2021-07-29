Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

