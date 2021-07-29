Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 3,587,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AM. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.