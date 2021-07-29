Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.
Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 3,587,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
