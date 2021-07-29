Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Issues Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded down $66.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,427. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.