Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

