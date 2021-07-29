Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,372,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

