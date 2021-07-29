Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Short Interest Update

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Andover Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Andover Mining
