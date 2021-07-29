Analyzing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.63 $11.98 million $0.66 24.47 Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.15 $538.00 million $9.52 4.91

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 27.65% 30.63% 2.28%

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

