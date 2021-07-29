Analyzing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Futu and The Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 37.70 $170.96 million $1.31 84.60 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Futu and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $204.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.75%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Futu beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

