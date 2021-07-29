Analyzing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ContextLogic and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.97%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Ozon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Ozon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.42 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.69 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.43 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.14

Ozon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

