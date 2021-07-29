Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$5.43

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,955. The company has a market cap of C$615.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0299231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

