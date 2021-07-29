Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $17.50

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,606. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $944.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

