Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $38.11

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

