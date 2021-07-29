Analysts Set Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Price Target at $10.06

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

GOTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday.

NYSE GOTU opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

