Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.88 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

