Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price target (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.88 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.87.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
