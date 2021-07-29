Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.66.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

