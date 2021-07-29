Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$850.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.23%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

