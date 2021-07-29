Analysts Offer Predictions for (CUM.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$162.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

