Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

