Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

CAKE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

