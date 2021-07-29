Analysts Issue Forecasts for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

