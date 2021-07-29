Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

