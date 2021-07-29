Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $9.08 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $73.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $156.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 21,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

