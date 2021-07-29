Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Billion

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $7.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 131,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,743. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.